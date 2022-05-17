Forum on caring for those with dementia

community,

One in Every Three Seconds is the theme of a Dementia Forum to be hosted by 3Bridges Community on June 1. The forum is free and will be held at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in the Chairman's Club Function room with light breakfast and seated lunch provided. Open to all community members including carers, people living with dementia, organisations, businesses and those in the sector, the forum will cover a range of topics including what we can do as a community to ensure those living with dementia continue to feel included and respected. The Master of Ceremonies is Glen Sorensen, managing director and principal consultant of Age Communications. Guest speakers will include Elaine Reynolds, St George and Sutherland Shire Dementia Alliance member and a person living with dementia. She will talk about what life is like for her since the diagnosis and give an insight into her life. Catherine Homonnay, a Dementia Friends Host for Dementia Australia will speak on 'Becoming a Dementia Friend'. And there will be a performance by Milk Crate Theatre showing different scenarios that may occur and learn the best way to manage situations that may arise. Dr Gaynor Macdonald from Sydney University, who created Dementia Reframed, will provide the latest in information and research and her personal experience of looking after her husband living with dementia. The forum will also provide information on Age Care Reforms and the impact on the Aged Care Sector as well as include a Forum Panel Discussion on Creating a Dementia Friendly Community. The free event is not to be missed if someone you love is living with dementia, or you want to be part of the movement of ensuring people living with dementia feel included, respected and heard. There will be an AUSLAN interpreter available on the day. This event is a partnership project between 3Bridges Community, Anglicare at Home - Dementia Advisory Service and St George and Sutherland Dementia Alliance. To register please contact Ibtisam Hammoud on 0407 737 535 or Ibtisam.Hammoud@3Bridges.org.au

