Arts Theatre Cronulla's second production for 2022 is Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott. Described as an adult-themed comedy with laugh-out-loud moments as well as a portrayal of loss with some poignant moments. Connie, Leona and Millie are three southern ladies from Birmingham, Alabama, who gather for their first monthly card game since their dear friend Mary has died. To their initial horror, they find that Mary's ashes have been "borrowed" and the urn has been brought to the gathering. College student Rachel, daughter of long-divorced Connie, is angry at being stood up by her boyfriend Bobby, and stressed by school and the prospects of a lonely love life. She is appalled at the women's actions and grossed out that the remains of their friend are in her house. It is revealed that Mary had been thinking about her friends prior to her passing and has made certain arrangements to make sure their first gathering without her would be memorable, and to encourage them to not waste opportunities to explore life to its fullest. As Director Tom Richards cautioned preview audiences, for this production, everyone should expect to exit laughing. The cast is: Ella Humphreys as Rachel, Jennifer Birdsall as Connie, Meili Bookluck as Leona, Narelle Jaeger as Millie, and Aaron Okey as Bobby. The show runs till Saturday 11 June with performances on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and three Sunday afternoon matinees at 2pm. Tickets are $30/$27 and can be booked online via the theatre's website: www.artstheatrecronulla.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/050a417d-af77-4c3b-8880-14e7c8e1e7f7.jpg/r0_59_1440_873_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Arts Theatre Cronulla's a funny way to urn a laugh