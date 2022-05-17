Call for residents to join the Gardiner Park Reference Group

latest-news,

Bayside Council is calling for expressions of interest for representatives to join the Gardiner Park Reference Group. The group will have the opportunity to Have Your Say on future improvements at this much valued community asset at Banksia. The reference group aims to: Who will be involved? The group is proposed to comprise of : What is Involved? As a representative, you will represent the interests of the wider community. This is a voluntary role, and involves attending initial monthly meetings. A Term of Reference (TOR) is currently being draft and representatives will be required to agree to the TOR. Meetings of the Gardiner Park Reference Group will be guided by the principles of good governance; participatory, equitable, transparent, responsive and respectful. Eligibility: Community representatives must meet the following selection criteria: How to Apply: If you are interested in applying complete the online nomination form at www.bayside.nsw.gov.au by Wednesday 8 June 2022. For further information, or for assistance completing your application, please email haveyoursay@bayside.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/54ab8170-b35b-4d89-ba3f-8f485b649da3.png/r28_108_548_402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg