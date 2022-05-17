Call for residents to join the Gardiner Park Reference Group
Bayside Council is calling for expressions of interest for representatives to join the Gardiner Park Reference Group.
The group will have the opportunity to Have Your Say on future improvements at this much valued community asset at Banksia.
The reference group aims to:
- Provide group members with a regular forum to raise issues and opportunities on proposed future improvements
- Enable Council to share with group members key initiatives and obtain member views
- Enable group members to share information to the broader community whom they represent.
Who will be involved?
The group is proposed to comprise of :
- Community representatives
- Council staff
- Councillors
- Group/club/special interest representatives.
What is Involved?
As a representative, you will represent the interests of the wider community. This is a voluntary role, and involves attending initial monthly meetings. A Term of Reference (TOR) is currently being draft and representatives will be required to agree to the TOR.
Meetings of the Gardiner Park Reference Group will be guided by the principles of good governance; participatory, equitable, transparent, responsive and respectful.
Eligibility:
Community representatives must meet the following selection criteria:
- Be a current resident or business person (18 years of age or older) living or working/volunteering around Gardiner Park, Banksia or Bayside local government area
- Be able to represent and communicate the interests of the local community
- Agree to the Terms of Reference
How to Apply:
If you are interested in applying complete the online nomination form at www.bayside.nsw.gov.au by Wednesday 8 June 2022.
For further information, or for assistance completing your application, please email haveyoursay@bayside.nsw.gov.au.