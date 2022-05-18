latest-news, Linda Seymour, election sitgns, corflutes, repurpose, recycle

Hughes independent Linda Seymour is practicing what she preaches with her election signs, commonly known as corflutes. In line with her strong position on environmental issues, the non-degradable signs made from polypropylene plastic will be repurposed or recycled rather than go to landfill. Ms Seymour said the Illawarra Beekeepers Association will use some of the corflutes as insulation boards for their hives. Others will go to conservation farmers Robert and Toni McLeish at Corrowong, in the Snowy Mountains-Monaro region, for use as tree guards. "Robert and Toni plant small indigenous grasses and plants all over their 2500 acre property," she said. "The tree guards will protect them from various animals until they are established. "Another use they have for the corflutes is to help control mange in wombats. The corflutes are made into barrow flaps which the wombats make contact with and then the liquid treatment is dispensed directly onto their backs." Ms Seymour said she had also offered the local Australian Plants Society corflutes for their propagation programs. Ms Seymour said, before having the signs printed, she put a plan in place to guarantee none would go to landfill once the election was over. "I only printed as many as I could guarantee would be repurposed, recycled and reused." "Those that can't be repurposed or reused will be taken to a site specific recycling centre." Looking to the future, Ms Seymour said "councils could consider limiting the number, size and position of political corflutes so there is a level playing field". "There has to be a better, equitable and more sustainable use for these corflutes and I will do what I can to make this happen," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/710be64c-0cfc-4528-9df3-2a6d1780227b.jpg/r2673_1566_4770_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg