Contemporary luxury

Latest News
Contemporary luxury in Oyster Bay

Prestige Property

Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2

  • 23 Cook Road, Oyster Bay
  • AUCTION: Saturday, May 28
  • AGENCY: Pulse Property Agents Miranda, 9525 4666
  • AGENT: Lucas Pratt, 0427 332 224
  • INSPECT: As advertised online

This contemporary home has been designed with impeccable attention to detail.

Epitomising modern luxury with five bedrooms, multiple living areas and a desirable rear northerly aspect, simply move in and enjoy this amazing indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

There are free-flowing interiors, multiple living and entertaining areas with high ceilings.

An upstairs north-facing balcony captures the picturesque water views.

The designer kitchen has stone benchtops, quality integrated appliances and a generous amount of storage, ideal for family meals and easy entertaining.

Enjoy the master suite with walk-in robe, ensuite and balcony access - your very own private oasis.

All bedrooms with built-in robes while the second modern bedroom features its own private balcony.

Stacking sliding doors open to the indoor / outdoor living and barbecue area.

There's also a generous laundry with an additional w/c.

For relaxation and exercise, a sparkling pool as well as level lawns and beautiful established landscaped gardens to delight in.

Other features of this spacious home includes ducted air-conditioning and a fifth bedroom or office with custom joinery and ample storage.

Positioned across from Caravan Head Bushland Reserve, the property is ideally located in a quiet family friendly area, close to schools, public transport and shops.

Inspect this wonderful contemporary home in a great location.