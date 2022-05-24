Contemporary luxury in Oyster Bay

latest-news, Oyster Bay, luxury home for sale, inspect now, auction, real estate, property for sale, Pulse Property Miranda, contemporary luxury

Prestige Property Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2 This contemporary home has been designed with impeccable attention to detail. Epitomising modern luxury with five bedrooms, multiple living areas and a desirable rear northerly aspect, simply move in and enjoy this amazing indoor/outdoor lifestyle. There are free-flowing interiors, multiple living and entertaining areas with high ceilings. An upstairs north-facing balcony captures the picturesque water views. The designer kitchen has stone benchtops, quality integrated appliances and a generous amount of storage, ideal for family meals and easy entertaining. Enjoy the master suite with walk-in robe, ensuite and balcony access - your very own private oasis. All bedrooms with built-in robes while the second modern bedroom features its own private balcony. Stacking sliding doors open to the indoor / outdoor living and barbecue area. There's also a generous laundry with an additional w/c. For relaxation and exercise, a sparkling pool as well as level lawns and beautiful established landscaped gardens to delight in. Other features of this spacious home includes ducted air-conditioning and a fifth bedroom or office with custom joinery and ample storage. Positioned across from Caravan Head Bushland Reserve, the property is ideally located in a quiet family friendly area, close to schools, public transport and shops. Inspect this wonderful contemporary home in a great location.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/c21c7706-9725-4b78-9a74-68801f3fa3b4.jpg/r0_241_4742_2920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg