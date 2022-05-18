latest-news,

It is 28 years since 18-year-old Michael Marslew was killed by a single gunshot as he worked an evening shift at Jannali Pizza Hut. The bungled armed robbery and death of the university student on February 27, 1994 shocked the Sutherland Shire community and understandably devastated the Marslew family. Michael's father Ken Marslew channelled his grief and his pain into battling violence in society and supporting a holistic approach for the needs of victims of crime, anti-social behaviour and road trauma through the organisation he founded, called Enough Is Enough Anti Violence Movement. To help continue this crusade, Enough Is Enough is holding a corporate fundraising luncheon at Sharkies Kareela on Friday (May 20). Guest speakers will include former deputy police commissioner Nick Kaldas and former homicide detective turned international security advisor Gary Jubelin, with rugby league personality Daryl Brohman on hand to lighten the mood. Well-known former Sutherland Shire real estate Scott Gibbons, who adopted the name Mr Sold, will be master of ceremonies and auctioneer. Enough is Enough board members Kathryn Arentz (Lord) and Nathan Smith will share their experiences and give an insight into the importance of the work the organisation achieves and the impact on the community. Mr Smith's business Birdie Wealth has been a long-time supporter of the organisation through a corporate giving program. The Welcome To Country will be performed by Kurranulla chair Deanna Schreiber who has also donated some of her Aboriginal artworks for the auction. Speed painter Brad Blaze will show off his artistic prowess and the canvas he creates on the day will be auctioned. Enough Is Enough founder and CEO Ken Marslew said, "We are so fortunate to have strong support from the business community, including Birdie Wealth, Dominelli Ford, Macedone Legal, Envirosystems Technologies, Blooms The Chemist, Infodec Communications, 2 Fold Media, Strategic Formwork, The Biscuit Company, Sharkies restaurant Cove, Brokenwood Wines, Shark Island Brewing Company and Southern Star Inspections". Organisers say the fundraising target is $50,000 "and every cent will go towards helping the most vulnerable people in the community who are suffering abuse and mental health issues". A few tables remain. To purchase tickets, visit the Enough Is Enough Anti Violence Movement Facebook page. Anyone who can donate Hunter Valley accommodation for four adults, or any other items is asked to call the Enough Is Enough office (02) 9542 4029 or email team@enoughisenough.org.au

Corporate fundraising luncheon at Sharkies Kareela to support work of Enough is Enough Anti-Violence Movement