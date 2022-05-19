community, IRT peakhurst

The passion and dedication of volunteers was celebrated in the community this week, with those who give up their time for other being recognised. Among them, was Lyndon Mitchel, of IRT Peakhurst Retirement Village. He supports the lives of those living in the organisation's three aged care centres and four retirement villages in St George and Sutherland Shire. A celebratory morning tea of scones and tea was held on Monday morning at The Jade Tea House in honour of 38 volunteers who selflessly donate their skills to helping improve the lives of older people. Mr Mitchel, a resident of IRT, regularly donates his time to assist his fellow residents. "I do a bit here and there at IRT Peakhurst," he said. "We bounce ideas around to find the opportunities that will enhance the retirement village community. "I've driven the mini-bus, and I help organise events to support the residents. Soon we're having a mobility aids day with a mobility aids supplier who will put on a display and offer mobility aid maintenance." He also recently started a regular men's morning tea to help men around the village unite, make connections and have a chat. "I've received some really good feedback from residents and that's really encouraging in a lot of ways," he said. IRT has a large volunteer network of almost 300 volunteers. The IRT Volunteer program aims to enrich the lives of older Australians through meaningful connections.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/17c7a233-52df-4583-96d1-0cbf960abda1.jpg/r0_65_930_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg