Catholic schools will follow their government counterparts and go on strike this month. More than 17,000 teachers and support staff in 540 Catholic diocesan schools throughout NSW and the ACT have voted overwhelmingly for the right to take protected industrial action in support of five key claims for their new enterprise agreement. The Independent Education Union (IEU) has endorsed a full-day stop work on Friday, May 27. For the right to take protected action, IEU members participated in a formal balloting process complying with strict federal laws. It was run across all 11 Catholic dioceses by an external agent. IEU NSW/ACT Branch Secretary Mark Northam says the good will of schools is "rapidly evaporating". "Teachers and support staff across both the government and non-government sectors are dedicated professionals pushed to breaking point," he said. "The sharply rising cost of living, lack of real wages growth, ever-increasing workloads and the pandemic have caused crippling staff shortages in Catholic schools. Our members are exhausted and burnt out. He says Catholic school employers are following the NSW Government's lead in limiting pay rises to 2.04 per cent, which he describes as a "short-sighted approach that has resulted in the current staffing crisis," with teachers leaving the profession and graduated not entering it. The IEU has been negotiating a new enterprise agreement for its members in Catholic diocesan schools since January. It is calling for an increase of 10 per cent to 15 per cent across two years, a pay parity with support staff colleagues in public sector schools, a cut in paperwork, a two hour release from face-to-face teaching per week to enable more lesson planning, and an end to staff shortages. "Teachers are totally exhausted, they can give no more," Branch President Chris Wilkinson said. "With the chronic shortage of casuals, teachers and support staff are being asked to take extra lessons and double classes on top of their teaching load, which takes away precious planning and preparation time." Teachers will march and rally at 10am at Sydney Town Hall. Executive Director of Sydney Catholic Schools, Tony Farley says he understands and respects that staff are exercising their right to pursue industrial action regarding increased wages and changed conditions. "Sydney Catholic Schools is guided by remuneration and condition outcomes in Department of Education schools for funding and equity reasons. Until that is resolved, we are not in a position to make a definitive offer to our staff," he said. "Parents should be assured that we will do everything in our power to limit disruption to our students and wherever possible, onsite supervision for students whose parents cannot make alternative arrangements will be provided on Friday. "Each of our schools will be in touch with their communities today to outline arrangements for Friday and parents can direct any questions or comments that they may have to the school."

