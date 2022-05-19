comment,

Each year on May 26, National Sorry Day remembers and acknowledges the history and forcible removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their communities and wider culture during the 20th century. The first National Sorry Day was held on May 26, 1998, with a formal apology by former Australia Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, later commissioned in 2008. Since then, annual commemorations are held to raise awareness for the wider public on the historic removal policies and the impact they had on the First Nations community in Australia. National Sorry Day coincides with National Reconciliation Week from May 27 to June 3, which celebrates the rich First Nations history, heritage, and culture, and helps to foster reconciliation. Here in the Georges River area, the traditional owners are the Bidigal people of the Eora Nation, but as we know the First Nations people were not a homogenous group but are a band of numerous nations with an estimate of 250 languages and 600 dialects. National Sorry Day recognises how all Australians can have a part in commemorating the day and on behalf of Georges River Council, I wish to acknowledge the local and wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and observe National Sorry Day. Georges River Council has installed street banners to commemorate National Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week. The banners feature the beautiful work of Indigenous artist, Aunty Annette Webb. Look for them as you are out in our community and take a moment to reflect.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/e340950d-386f-472f-ab90-d620b93feaa5.png/r0_79_1240_780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River Council reflects on National Sorry Day