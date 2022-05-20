latest-news, simona waddell

Lugarno's singing sensation Simone Waddell is on a red hot track. The talented performer who released her fifth studio album, The Art of Collaboration, in April 2022, through Ambition Records, is showing Australia what she's made of. She has collaborated with the nation's top jazz musicians to pay homage to five iconic Australian hits including Beds Are Burning (Midnight Oil), Burn For You (John Farnham), Fall At Your Feet (Crowded House), The Horses (Daryl Braithwaite) and Mystify (INXS) and her original music. The album features some of the biggest names in Australian jazz including Tommy Emmanuel, James Morrison, Rai Thistlethwayte, and Paul Grabowsky, plus a cohort of 60 Aussie jazz heavyweights. Ms Waddell has been writing songs since she was a teenager. Her latest album was recorded in Australia, Los Angeles, Tennessee, and London. The album was mixed and mastered by Grammy award winning engineers Erik Zobler, George Massenburg and Paul Blakemore.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/7b40f1ee-caeb-47b1-b50b-5bf0c3a742a3.jpg/r0_26_600_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg