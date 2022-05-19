community,

The members of the the Clive James Library Quilting Group have generously donated their hand-made quilts that they have been passionately working on throughout the year to the St George Mental Health Service. The members are a group of experienced quilters who volunteer their time to create up to 60 quilts every year, spending up to 20 hours or more on each quilt. The Quilting Group was established in 2010 and they have grown into a passionate community who learn from each other and keep each other company. The Quilting Group always welcomes donations of thread, quilt fabrics, and unfinished quilt tops to keep their community going. People can drop off donations at the front desk at Clive James Library, Kogarah.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/998cdf19-d1c1-4cd4-a159-09058ef13bac.jpg/r162_196_1886_1170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Quilting Group show their fabric when it comes to kindness