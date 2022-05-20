Centenary of the dedication of the Hurstville War Memorial

community,

A commemoration service to be held on May 27 to mark the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Hurstville War Memorial in Forest Road. South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch honorary secretary, Gordon Blair has invited descendants of the WWI diggers listed on the memorial. Mr Blair has been researching the background of the Hurstville war memorial. "At the time it was built in 1922 there weren't many memorials in NSW," he said. "The memorial cost one-thousand pounds and it was raised from the proceeds of a town fair held in Forest Road in February ,1920. "A lot of towns erected memorials and this is one of many. This one honours the memory of those local men and boys of Hurstville who went to fight in World War I." The ceremony will be held on Friday, May 27 at 10.30am, 100 years to the day at the Hurstville war memorial was dedicated by the then Governor of NSW, Sir Walter Edward Davidson, KCMG. People who can assist Mr Blair or who is interested in attending the ceremony can email Gordon Blair at: south-hurstvillesb@rslnsw.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/f3c84cc6-61cf-4447-8c53-d0fcb9cbec68.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg