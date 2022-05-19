Seven people charged in Sutherland Shire drug raid

latest-news,

Seven people, including four men and three women, have been charged with drug and weapons related offences following an extensive investigation in Sutherland Shire. Strike Force Glenogle was established in January, 2022 by Sutherland Shire Police Area Command to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine (Ice). Following extensive inquiries, detectives executed search warrants at two premises in Glencoe Street, Sutherland, about 6.30am on Tuesday, 17 May, seizing methylamphetamine, $4,190 cash and prohibited weapons including an electronic stun device, knives and a whip. Three men, aged 34, 51, and 53, and two women ,aged 39 and 63, were arrested and taken to Sutherland Police Station. Detectives executed a further search warrant at a premise on the Princes Highway, Kirrawee, about 7am the same morning, seizing methylamphetamine, heroin, precursor chemicals, $17,050 cash and prohibited weapons including a slingshot and flick knife. A 48-year-old man was arrested and taken to Sutherland Police Station. He was charged with three counts of supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity), two counts of possess or use prohibited weapon without permit, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premise, deal with proceeds of crime, and three counts of possess prohibited drug. The 34-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug and participate in criminal group. The 51-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug (small quantity) and participate in criminal group. The 63-year-old woman was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, possess or use prohibited weapon without permit, participate in criminal group, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premise, and deal with proceeds of crime. The 39-year-old woman was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, four counts of possess or use prohibited weapon without permit, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premise, deal with proceeds of crime and participate in criminal group. They all appeared at Sutherland Local Court yesterday (Wednesday, 18 May), and were formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday, 6 June, 2022 The 53-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, knowingly/recklessly direct criminal group, deal with proceeds of crime and possess prohibited drug. He appeared at Sutherland Local Court yesterday (Wednesday, 18 May) and were formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday 18 July 2022. Following further inquiries, detectives attended a premises in Flide Street, Caringbah, about 8.30am today (Thursday, 19 May) and executed a search warrant, seizing mobile phones and a NSWPF badge. A 62-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Sutherland Police Station where she was charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, participate in criminal group and not police officer/special constable possess police uniform. She was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today (Thursday, 19 May).

Seven people charged in Sutherland Shire drug raid