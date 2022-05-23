latest-news, abc tv know it all, newtown school of performing arts

During the school day she's a year 10 student but Marianne Hanna just scored a gig that could kickstart her career. The Allawah teenager from Newtown High School For The Performing Arts was chosen as one of the hosts of a new ABC TV children's show. Marianne, a talented drama students, is one of three hosts of 'Know It Alls,' which sees one clever kid and one adult comedian venture on a fact-finding mission. After visiting museums and galleries, they search for the right clues and compete in a quiz to declare who will be the 'know it all'. Episodes cover topics in history, science and visual arts and is related to the Australian curriculum. For instance, viewers learn about energy experiments inside Canberra science centre Questacon. Curriculum experts from the NSW Department of Education vetted each script before filming to ensure all the facts were correct and that they were appropriate for the young audience. "As host, I talk the kid and the comedian through two facts and then host a quiz at the end," Marianne said. She said bouncing off the comedian's jokes from the quiz master's podium was lots of fun. "My friends were a bit annoyed I was away from school, but they were really excited for me. Kids who watch the show will definitely learn new things because of how engaging and fun it is. They'll get a laugh out of an entertaining show where they get to learn new facts," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/d2e09d5d-8a61-46f9-9164-f415e9d22f91.jpg/r0_10_2000_1140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg