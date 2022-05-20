Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Careers advice at all ages and stages

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

Ask any young child 'what do you want to be when you grow up?' and the response is likely to be rapid and definite (...a doctor, a teacher, a vet, a dancer, a famous football player). However somewhere on the journey to adulthood, deciding on a career path becomes a daunting, angst-ridden decision for many. I was lucky this wasn't the case for me. As a year 12 student at Caringbah High School back in the late 1970s, I was quite certain about wanting to study law and economics at university - although my fellow students were firmly of the view that one day I'd become a politician. They clearly knew a lot more about me than I did. If asked now, the best career advice I can offer is to emphasise how important it is to get professional guidance, information and support on all stages of the career journey - choosing a career, getting the right qualifications or training, getting a first job, a new job or even a better job. That's where Careers NSW, the NSW Government's online resource, comes in. The self-service website is designed to make it easy for people to access career information, identify potential jobs and training opportunities and talk to industry experts. Since its launch last year, it's provided more than 80,000 people of all 'ages and stages' with free career guidance and advice. There are so many amazing opportunities in NSW. National Careers Week (16-22 May) is a perfect time for people to explore what's out there. For example, people aged 18 years and over, in seven regions around the state (one of which includes the Sutherland Shire), can access free tailored career advice from an industry professional. Appointments are free and can be made online. It is just one of the many resources and programs on offer in NSW to help future proof your career.

