The pandemic is a factor behind plans for a $2.4 million project at Taren Point Bowling Club. A new covered outdoor seating and BBQ area is included in a development application (DA), which has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council. "After two years of COVID, the club is acutely aware of the requirements for more outdoor space to meet the needs of its members and guests and the health benefits for members and guests," the DA said. "The proposal seeks to provide additional outdoor seating and tables to allow members and guest to rest, dine and socialise, to a greater degree, outside without any impact upon the area allocated to bowling greens and without any unacceptable impacts upon neighbours." Other proposed works include a new covered drop-off area, locker rooms, cafe and car park and driveway improvements. "These additions are quantitatively minor alterations and additions in the context of the size of the site and being single storey in form and so far removed from the boundaries of the site the additions present no unacceptable impacts upon the streetscape or neighbours," the DA said. The club is seeking to increase maximum capacity from 700 patrons to 800 patrons, with a new plan of management included in the application. The DA said the club has "6500 social members, a growing women's and men's bowling club and a premises that is always been updated to cater all our members".

