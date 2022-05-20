latest-news, Como station, upgrade completed, Transport for NSW, Degnan Constructions

The $18 million Como train station upgrade has been recognised with a national sustainability award. Contractor Degnan Constructions won the Clean Technology category of the 33rd National Banksia Sustainability Awards, the longest running program in Australia recognising such projects. The upgrade, which was completed in November 2021, provided two new lifts, upgraded accessible car parking spaces, family accessible ambulant toilets and improved CCTV and lighting. An innovative photovoltaic glass canopy solar system on the concourse roof is a feature of the project. The canopy generates 100 per cent of the station's daytime power needs, including illumination of the underpass. Other features include extensive native landscaping, use of natural sandstone as feature walls and a design that brings natural light into the station pedestrian underpass. Miranda MP and Fair Trading Minister Eleni Petinos said, "This outstanding project delivers renewable energy and sustainability infrastructure in a way that clearly meets the NSW Government's innovation goals". Ms Petinos said "the addition of Aboriginal and European heritage-themed art shows a different but equally important environmental sensitivity in this project". The MP said another aspect was the contractor's "positive engagement with the local community", including the involvement of students from St George and Sutherland Community College students in work experience and on-site training. The students ran a cafe for the workers, helped build formwork for the planter boxes on the station platform and took part in a rail safety awareness course. "This shows sustainability is not just about recycling and reusing but also honouring our community, capturing a sense of place and providing an outcome of which we can all be proud," Ms Petinos said. The project was funded through the state government's Transport Access Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/4fed57cd-3b18-4d78-bdd8-44ff240e4d2e.jpg/r1_250_4893_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg