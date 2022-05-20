Oatley Lions and Hurstville Rotary to the rescue of flood ravaged libraries

community,

Oatley Lions and Hurstville Rotary have helped Northern Rivers libraries begin a new chapter after recent floods destroyed most of their stock. The floods in Lismore and surrounding towns destroyed the majority of council, preschool and school library resources. Oatley Lions and Hurstville Rotary members joined forces to help restock their libraries with books. Quality library books were collected from Oatley Lions Community Market Day; Hurstville Rotary book shop in Mulga Road Oatley; Oatley West Public School; and Riverwood Public School. More than three-tonnes of books were delivered to the Lismore Council Emergency Coordinator, Lucy Kinsley and her staff, who are currently tasked to distribute books to those most in need. "The trip was a great success, with top quality books being donated by local shops, community groups and schools," Oatley Lions president John Morgan said. "Local businesses were fantastic too, with both Avis Hurstville and Oatley Hotel jumping in immediately with financial support. "There was a huge effort by Peter and John Street from Oatley Lions who picked up, loaded and delivered the books on 12 and 13 of May, a 1,500km round trip. "The project was supported without hesitation by our community partners including: "Stuart Mountford, proprietor, at AVIS Hurstville who provided free a four-tonne truck. "Lyn Humphreys' family and staff from Oatley Hotel provided $1,000 to cover all fuel and expenses. "Oatley Lions and Hurstville Rotary members who collected andpacked boxes of books. "The Lismore community were extremely grateful for our support of the Northern Rivers Flood Relief Book Project," Mr Morgan said. "Lions and Rotary are reviewing the success of this project and are exploring further support for the Northern Rivers people."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b64d1f8a-ffcb-4402-90f4-3a5a7163b7c2.jpg/r55_0_905_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg