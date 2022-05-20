latest-news, sharks, listening station, Cronulla, Mark Sperakman, shark DRUM lines

A listening station, which warns when a tagged shark is within a 500 metre radius, has been set up off Cronulla beach. Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the device, which was installed this week, provided real-time alerts to the public and beach authorities. "When a tagged shark comes close to our coast, everyone using the SharkSmart app or the Twitter page will know about it instantly, including Surf Life Saving NSW and council lifeguards," he said. "The data collected also provides important insights into the movements of the sharks in our waters. "The NSW Government has worked with local authorities to determine the best place for these units and I'm pleased to see this one being installed here in the shire." Mr Speakman said listening stations were part of a package of shark mitigation methods to help protect our community. Earlier this year, 15 SMART drumlines, which are designed to intercept sharks and allow them to be released alive further out to sea, were dropped about 500 metres offshore between Greenhills and Oak Park. Beachgoers are encouraged to be SharkSmart when entering the ocean or estuarine environments and download the SharkSmart app or visit @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter. For more information, visit sharksmart.nsw.gov.au

