Bayside Men's Shed's charitable collection for flood victims

The generosity of the Bayside Men's Shed at Kyeemagh is out of the box. The Men's Shed members took time out from making toys for sick children to support the Commonwealth Bank's NSW Floods Appeal. For the past few weeks they have had a collection box at the Men's Shed premises for members to donate what they could. On Friday, Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry visited to open the collection box and count the proceeds. All up, the members collected $1,000 which will go to support the Floods Appeal. "We did it anonymously. We don't know how much people put in but it was a pretty good effect for a small group of people. We have about 50 people who are senior citizens aged between 65 and 92," Bayside Men's Shed NSW secretary Costa Vlamis said. "Most of our members saw the vision of the floods on TV and felt the need to help," he said. "Seeing people with floodwaters up to their roof you think, 'how do you start again? "We all put in as much as we could." The members of the Bayside Men's Shed meet three times a week to work on various charitable projects. "We are currently making wooden toy cars for sick children with the support of Bunnings," Costa said. "The aim is to make about 200 toy cars by November and these will go to kids in hospitals around NSW. "We are also making bee boxes for the Billion Bees project. "Different blokes do different projects. We all have our strengths and weakness and we let them concentrate on doing what they feel comfortable with. "We welcome everyone and as long as they are active and want to be involved we find something for them to do." The Bayside Men's Shed is located at 100B Bestic Street, Kyeemagh and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3pm. Contact Bayside Men's Shed NSW president Fred Poole on 0490 191 766 or just turn up at the door. "Everyone is welcome," Costa said.

