Plan is a community effort

The Community Strategic Plan, The Plan, a 10-year plan for Georges River, is in final draft for the community to have a say on their vision for the community. Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Our community needs to not only have a say in The Plan as a document but also be an ongoing part of bringing it to life over the next 10 years. "We already have a strong sense of community and working together to make our community even better so I am confident we will continue that." The Plan outlines what residents can do to help achieve community building goals. Things like attending community events, getting to know and look out for your neighbours, joining a local community organisation, or connecting with local history by investigating the Historical Markers in Georges River. "If you are passionate about the environment, you can help achieve green environment goals. You can build your awareness of household waste and emissions and change some things at home, join a bushcare group, help protect tree canopies, shrubs and green your own home, and avoid the use of pesticides.," Cr Katris said. "Some of the choices you make also help to achieve economic development goals. Like when you support 'buy local, stay local', work from home and enjoy local businesses, or work with Council to update the Economic Development Strategy. You may even start your own business and if you already have one, join Georges River Business to create a strong local business network. "Contributing to the built environment goals can be as simple as being aware of planning and development strategies, using walking and cycling paths for more trips and using our extensive public transport system. These goals also cover getting involved in and enjoying our many structured and unstructured sport and recreation facilities and fields across Georges River." The Community Strategic Plan is a 10-year plan to guide Georges River Council and all community stakeholders in the delivery of services based on the priorities of the community. This last opportunity for feedback on The Plan closes on 26 May 2022. It will then go to the June meeting of Georges River Council. For more information and to comment visit Council's Your Say section of the website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/04c81721-0b68-4969-b1fb-250f7e086abf.png/r0_48_360_251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Plan is a community effort