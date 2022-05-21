latest-news,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has voted in his home suburb of Lilli Pilli in the final act of his election campaign. Speaking outside the Lilli Pilli Public School polling booth, Mr Morrison thanked the people of Cook for their support, took questions from the media and concluded by saying he was going home to spend some time with his family. "There's nothing like coming home and there's nothing like coming home here to the shire where Jenny and I have made our home and our family life, and where daughters Abbey and Lily, who started school here a few years ago and are obviously going elsewhere to school now," he said. "I love this community. This community has given me so many opportunities and our family so many opportunities. "I am very grateful to my local electorate here in Cook in Sutherland Shire. "People here, they work very hard. There are so many small business people, people building families, building homes, supporting each other as this community always has. "It has one of the highest rates of volunteerism anywhere in the country, strong values and it is just such a honour to be able to represent the electorate of Cook. "It has been an incredible honour to do that and I look forward to continue to do that after today." "This community has informed my values significantly."

