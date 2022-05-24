latest-news,

There was a red hot field as the Alleyn Gainsford 5km run kicked off the 2022 cross country season on Saturday at Scarborough Park. This year's St George Classic was held in tough running conditions and was a true cross country course, mud and all, and it included a 2km (Under 12), 3km, 5km and 10km events. There were big numbers in the 5km race and the strong Bankstown clubs Isaac Shore took the lead early and was never headed for a dominant victory. The real story was behind him with four elite women athletes battling it out for second place in the race. Tokyo 3000m steeplechase Olympian Georgia Winkcup, took the first 2.5 km lap lead, but was caught by Bankstown's Jaylah Hancock-Cameron through the muddy bush track section . Jaylah Hancock-Cameron who has secured selection in the Australian U20 team said she is really a 1500 metre runner and is warming up for the upcoming Oceania titles . "I can't believe I ran a PB (16.41) it was so muddy out there " she said "I overtook Georgia at the 1500 mark, I held back for the first lap of the race-I slowed down through all the mud and just ran hard on the way home." Men's winner Isaac Shore who ran a 16.36 said Bankstown had a strong squad and he just kept out in front. "I'm normally a track runner and run cross country in the off season, it was good we got a clean sweep," Shore said The red and white of St George came to the fore in the U12 2km Ron Gribble race with trainer Jock Campbells, Owen Lovell Ward blitzing the field in a 7.07. "I went straight through the puddles" Owen said "Don't be afraid of the water - Jock also told me never look behind you because it slows you down" The 10km event incorporated the 109th NSW Novice Championships (for runners who have not placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in a NSW Open Championship from 3000m to 42.195km) and from the gun there was no doubt about the men's title. Camden athlete Dylan Offord was brilliant in his breakthrough victory running among his Run Crew team mates for the entire race. Driving rain at the finish didn't dampen his enthusiasm, taking the win in 32.11 over Lachlan Townsend and Jack Green. After trailing early in the women's title Asha Martin from Bankstown ran through the field for her debut state title win in 38.39 with Run Crews Natalea Smith and Lucy Marquand also getting on the podium for the first time. The Men's Albie Thomas 10km race saw a fascinating four way battle with Ben St Lawrence (31.48) beating his Run Crew team mates Kierin Tall and Matthew Cox in another clean sweep.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/42cfcc42-e2c9-4d1a-af9a-fe620b3bbb1e.jpg/r118_578_5173_3434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg