Rockdale Ilinden FC went down 3-0 at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon, as Blacktown City celebrated three massive points in Round 12's 'Match of the Round'. Blacktown worked hard for the result and coach Mark Crittenden said they were dominant and created chances to score more. "This is a tough place to come and to get the win is always a hard-fought win here but it was a really well earned three points. "Some will say we had the luck today, but we outplayed them and got the result we deserved." Rockdale Ilinden coach Steve Zoric said the breaks didn't go their way. "We had to throw people forward but it just wasn't our day today but we played some good football in patches and played between the lines, but we just couldn't get the break and find the net." After successive losses Rockdale still sit in second spot on the ladder and now face Sydney Olympic at Ilinden Sports centre on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.

