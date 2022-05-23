Hurstville woman jailed for money laundering and drugs trafficking

latest-news, australian federal police

A Hurstville woman has been sentenced for money laundering and trafficking drugs. The Australian Federal Police-led National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) began an investigation in April 2021, which was a three-year covert investigation into significant organised crime syndicates that were using dedicated encrypted communications device, named AN0M, to traffic illicit drugs and weapons to Australia. In May 2021, police noticed the woman, 32, taking a delivery of $50,000 cash in Newtown. The following month police searched her residential property at Hurstville and seized a box with about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine. The woman, identified through intelligence from Operation Ironside, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on May 17 in Downing Centre Court to three years and six months' imprisonment. AFP Detective Sergeant Nuckhley Succar said money laundering networks helped transnational serious organised crime groups access the profits from their Australian crimes by moving the proceeds offshore. "Money laundering is a key enabler of organised crime and drug trafficking - and is a serious criminal enterprise in its own right," Detective Sergeant Succar said. "The AFP continues to work tirelessly to prevent organised crime from profiting off the misery of Australians."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c2b2cff3-201b-4437-be64-e4cf0e933f8d.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg