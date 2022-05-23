latest-news, sydney airport international terminal, ford civil arncliffe

A major construction contract that will transform the international terminal experience at Sydney Airport has been given to an Arncliffe business. Building contractor Ford Civil will lead the T1 international arrivals outdoor forecourt design, which will enhance the space for travellers, visitors and staff. The scope of work includes a re-oriented outdoor design featuring 10,000 square metres of new paving, more green space with elevated gardens with more than 60 species of plants, 31 new seating benches, improved signage and a contemporary café with eight tables and 32 chairs. Once complete, the outdoor forecourt will offer international travellers a more welcoming experience to Australia that embodies the spirit of Sydney, as well as providing a calm and comfortable space for people to rest, relax and reconnect with loved ones after a long-haul flight. To deliver a greater connection to Country, Sydney Airport has also collaborated with Indigenous-owned landscapers Jiwah to establish a sustainable, native green space. The airport is also working with the Gujaga Foundation to deliver a stronger connection with the local community by sourcing the traditional names, uses and meanings behind the flora. The revitalised space is scheduled to open in late 2022. Ford Civil recently completed projects in Sutherland Shire including a staircase on the esplanade walk to Zimzalas at South Cronulla, the carpark at Wattamolla, remediation of the oyster lease area at Woolooware and the roadworks/intersection outside Shark Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/007185e2-72ed-48e5-b6cb-07f2e3f84101.jpg/r3_0_1277_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg