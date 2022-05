latest-news, lotto gymea

A group of 13 Gymea workers have begun celebrating their long-running Saturday Lotto syndicate, winning $1.4 million in the weekend's draw. The syndicate held one of the four division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4261 on May 21. The winners had been marking their entries with the same set of numbers for 15 years. Their winning entry was purchased at The Shire Newsagency & Office Supplies, Gymea. Each person won about $108,000.

