Hot pace in wet cross country

There was a red hot field as the Alleyn Gainsford 5km run kicked off the 2022 cross country season on Saturday at Scarborough Park. This year's St George Classic was held in tough running conditions and was a true cross country course - mud and all - including a 2km (Under 12), 3km, 5km and 10km events. There were big numbers in the 5km race and the Bankstown clubs Isaac Shore took the lead early and was never headed for the win. The real story was behind him with four elite women athletes battling it out. Tokyo 3000m steeplechase Olympian Georgia Winkcup, took the first 2.5 km lap lead ,but was caught by Bankstown's Jaylah Hancock-Cameron on the bush track. "I can't believe I ran a PB (16.41) it was so muddy out there," she said In the U12 2km race, trainer Jock Campbells, Owen Lovell Ward blitzed the field to win in a 7.07. Dylan Offord and Asha Martin won the 109th 10km NSW Novice Championships in pouring rain.

