An inspired choice and outstanding form for the Newtown Jets earned former Australian Rugby 7's representative Lachie Miller a winning Sharks NRL debut. The live-wire fullback made the most of his first game - helping Cronulla back into the top four with a determined 25-18 win over the Titans on Sunday. Miller who had played junior league in Coffs Harbour was impressive, running for a length of the field try, while Hynes' return to the halves had a positive ripple effect on the side. In front of his partner Ellie, 11-month-old son Billy, mother Marie and 30 mates, the 27-year-old scored a 70-metre try, made 10 tackle busts and ran for over 200 metres. "It was pretty special, hey. To be fair, the first eight months at this club have been some of the best of my sporting career so this really topped it off,'' Miller said. The Sharks were in an arm wrestle for the opening 40 minutes on the Gold Coast before three tries in quick succession set up an 18-point lead before the Titans hit back with two of their own to set up a grandstand finish. A field goal to Nicho Hynes with less than a minute on the clock sealed the win and got the Sharks back in the winner's circle after a shock loss to Canberra last round. Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon was happy with the win and confident that Miller would have handled the occasion. "The guy's played in the Olympics Sevens. The big stage is not an issue for him - he's a developed athlete. He's turned 27 now. He's got good power, good strength and good fitness and he's not scared of big moments,'' Fitzgibbon said. The Sharks moved to a 7-4 record with Nicho Hynes producing an outstanding individual display with a try, a try assist, four goals and a field goal in his return to halfback. Siosifa Talakai left the field late in the game with an ankle injury but Fitzgibbon said the early indications were that it was not overly serious. Cronulla had six days to get ready for their next clash against the Roosters at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night 7.35pm. The Sharks will welcome back Will Kennedy from suspension for the Indigenous round while Franklin Pele is also a chance.

