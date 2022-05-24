Teens charged over break-in, theft of vehicles at Cronulla

latest-news,

Two teens will appear in court today charged after vehicles were allegedly stolen during a break-in at Cronulla yesterday. About 4.30am (Monday 23 May 2022), police were called to a home on Taloombi Street, after reports four people had entered the home. The four males, one allegedly armed with a firearm and the others with knives, confronted a male occupant before stealing a number of personal items and fleeing in a Mercedes and Porsche Cayenne. The three occupants home at the time were not physically injured. Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene, which was forensically examined and commenced an investigation into the incident. A short time later, the Porsche was located abandoned on Kiora Road, Miranda, after being involved in a crash. The vehicle was recovered and will undergo forensic examination. Following inquiries, officers attached to City East Highway Patrol located the stolen Mercedes in the rear property of a home on Robert Street, Ashfield, just before 5.20am (Monday 23 May 2022). Two teenage boys, both aged 17, were arrested nearby and taken to Burwood Police Station. A secondary crime scene was established, and a firearm was seized. It will undergo forensic examination. One was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-weapon, possess unauthorised pistol, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, not keep firearm safely-pistol and breach of bail. The other was charged with assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, special aggravated break and enter and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. Both teens were refused bail to appear before a Childrens Court today (Tuesday 24 May 2022). As investigations continue, police are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or information in relation to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Teens charged over break-in, theft of vehicles at Cronulla