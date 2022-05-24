community,

It was a puff-fect ending for six kittens and their mother trapped in a ceiling in a home in Beverly Hills yesterday afternoon. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Hurstville were called to the property in Mercury Street around 4.30 pm, Monday, 23 May after residents heard their meows for help. The kittens and their mother had taken refuge in the ceiling of a neighbour's house after being chased by an angry dog. Firefighters rescued two of the kittens via the man-hole in the property however three of the kittens had fallen down the wall cavity. Using a search camera, firefighters located the other kittens and cut away some gyprock in the wall to rescue them. The mother and the remaining kitten were also safely removed from the roof. "Although it could have ended in cat-astrophe, all of the cats were safely returned to their owner and are feline fine now," a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b9d1f0d4-2ddf-4cff-9cdd-6c2365061853.jpeg/r0_511_1200_1189_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Purr-fect rescue of kittens by firies at Beverly Hills