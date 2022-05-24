latest-news,

The first stage of upgrade of King Georges Road has commenced between Stoney Creek Road, Beverly Hills and Forest Road, Hurstville. The works will involve ground investigations, the setting up of the site and general survey work. From May to July 2022, the night work schedule will be between 8pm and 5am from Sunday to Friday, in order to minimise disruption to commuters. Day work hours will be between 7am to 6pm. Oatley MP, Mark Coure said with more than 43,000 motorists travelling on King Georges Road everyday, the area often experiences higher levels of congestion, especially during peak times such as weekdays. "While commuters will experience some disruptions during the upgrade process, the project is set to provide real benefits to the local community, with journey times being cut tremendously with the widening of the road and new dedicated turn bays," he said. Initial tasks to prepare the site will be conducted during this phase, including vegetation removal, stormwater drain installations and asbestos removal if required. For more information on the project and to get into contact with the project team, visit: https://roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/kgr-bev-hills-to-south-hurstville/index.html

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/0ab345c6-8795-49fe-a78f-8d2c43f894cb.jpg/r0_3_1195_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Work continues on King Georges Road upgrade