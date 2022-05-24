Former Hurstville mayor, Jim Walsh dies aged 88

latest-news,

The former mayor of Hurstville Council, James Walsh has died at the age of 88. Known to everyone as Jim, James Robert Walsh served as an Alderman on Hurstville Council from 11 July, 1970 to 16 September, 1977. He was Mayor of Hurstville from 28 September, 1971 to 7 March, 1974. He was Deputy Mayor under Alderman Curlisa for the remainder of 1974. Mr Walsh was 37 when he was appointed Mayor in 1971. He was first elected to Hurstville Council at a by-election in Penshurst Ward in 1970 following the death of Alderman Ernie A Knock. He was re-elected for Penshurst Ward in September 1971, and again in September 1974. For business reasons, he did not re-nominate in August 1977. Mr Walsh was educated at Marist Brothers, Kogarah, and obtained a commercial degree from the University of NSW. He was a research and development officer for Grace Bros, and was a member of the Beverly Hills branch of the Labor Party. Last night's meeting of Georges River Council observed a minute's silence in memory of Mr Walsh. Georges River Councillor Kevin Greene said Mr Walsh gave outstanding service to the local community. "He was first elected to Hurstville Council in 1970. In 1971 he became the mayor and served for three years and served on the council until 1977 and was in that last year also in the role of deputy mayor," Councillor Greene said. "Jim Walsh raised four sons and one daughter. He passed away at the age of 88. He was a Labor councillor and a member of the Beverly Hills branch of the ALP. "He was the mayor at the time when the Penshurst Branch Library at Olds Park was open which would have given him a lot of pleasure because at that stage he had three young children. "In fact, he became mayor at the age of 37 so at that time was raising a young family with his wife, Barbara. "I had a lot to do with Jim and Barbara when they moved to the Peakhurst-Lugarno area, as members of Our Lady of Fatima Parish of Peakhurst where they were great contributors to that community before, most recently, moving to the Croydon where they were living in a retirement village. "Jim's funeral last Thursday (May 12) at St Francis's Church at Ashbury was extremely well-attended and that was in recognition not so much of his community service but more the fact what a wonderful man he was, what a wonderful contributor to society, but most importantly just a really good human being and in terms of this council, a great servant for seven or eight years as an alderman of Hurstville CIty Council."

Former Hurstville mayor, Jim Walsh dies aged 88