The nephew and niece of a well-known Sutherland Shire community figure who lost his life to brain cancer are rallying their friends together for a cause close to their hearts. Josh and Harper, who are pupils of Marton Public School at Engadine, are launching 'Beanie Day' in memory of their uncle, Adam Simpson, the son of former shire mayor, Steve Simpson. Adam battled the disease for 14 years. He died in 2018. From June 27-July 1, the brother and sister will encourage their school peers to wear a beanie, to raise money brain cancer, after seeing the annual campaign launch on the Mark Hughes Foundation. They wrote a letter to their principal, Jody MacDonald, to ask permission for the school to host the day. It was met with a warm welcome. "I thought a Beanie Day was a good way to raise awareness for brain cancer and everyone has a beanie," Josh, who is in Year 3, said. "I miss my uncle Simmo so much and I don't want to see others lose an uncle or a person they love to cancer." "I wanted to do a Beanie Day because my uncle is in heaven and I wanted to help people with brain cancer," Year 1 pupil, Harper, said. By keeping their heads warm for one week in winter, the children will donate a gold coin to the cause. They are also hoping other schools will join them and jump on the beanie bandwagon.

