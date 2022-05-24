Georges River to look at cost of paying superannuation for councillors

latest-news,

Georges River Council will look at the financial implications for making superannuation contributions for its councillors. The State Government has amended the Local Government Act to allow councils to provide for councillor superannuation contributions from July 1. The making of superannuation is at each council's discretion and even if adopted individual councillors have a choice to opt out of payment. Superannuation for councillors is seen as a way of encouraging more people to put up their hand to serve on council. Bayside Council has already voted to support councillor superannuation and has estimated that superannuation payments for councillors would cost approximately $58,392.60 per annum. Georges River Council deputy mayor, Councillor Kathryn Landsberry submitted at Notice of Motion at this week's meeting calling for a report on the financial implications of making superannuation contributions payments to Councillors so that Georges River Council may determine whether or not to exercise this option. "Councillors have never been entitled to superannuation payments previously," Cr Landsberry said. "Contrary to what people in the community may think, councillors are not really well-compensated for the amount of work they do," she said. "I'm very ambivalent about it but I would like to see a report and what the financial implications would be for our council before we commit to it." The report on the financial implications of making superannuation contributions payments to Councillors will go to the June meeting of the council's Finance and Governance Committee.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/fba842d9-794a-44f6-a0dd-2e9a7c9e2ef5.jpg/r3_0_998_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg