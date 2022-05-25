community,

A century ago, the community of Hurstville saw the need to commemorate its local citizens for the service and sacrifice of 173 servicemen who were killed-in- action during the First World War of 1914 to 1918. 2022 will mark one hundred years since the dedication of Hurstville War Memorial in Hurstville CBD. This Friday, 27 May, representatives from the local community will come together to honour those who gave their lives in service of their country in a special ceremony to mark the centenary of Hurstville War Memorial. A formal commemoration service will be held from 10.00am - 11.30am at the Memorial Square on Forest Road, with a military band, bugler, and a Guard of Honour. Georges River mayuor, Nick Katris, will be speaking at this free event led by the South Hurstville RSL Sub-Branch. Councillor Katris said, "This is a remarkable part in the history of our unique area. I am grateful to honour those who gave their lives to the service of their country and mark the centenary of Hurstville War Memorial." Hurstville War Memorial was unveiled on the 27 May 1922, in front of a crowd of 6,000, by the then Governor of NSW, Sir Walter Edward Davidson. The memorial was paid for by community fundraising which began as early as 1915 with a series of benefit concerts, with funding recommencing in 1919 with the backing of Hurstville Municipal Council and the Propeller newspaper, a former free local paper for Hurstville and the surrounding district. In 1920, a week-long carnival backed by local businesses raised the balance of the money, with the memorial costing one thousand pounds at the time. Anyone interested in attending the ceremony, please email South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch honorary secretary, at south-hurstvillesb@rslnsw.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/427d89f0-4e16-4eda-9433-e2a333834bbb.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Georges River Council commemorates the Centenary of Hurstville War Memorial