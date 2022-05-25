community,

Nominations are now open for the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, with localsencouraged to nominate a volunteer that they believe deserves community recognition. Oatley MP, Mark Coure said, that the awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the work of local volunteers, especially achievements that often go unnoticed. "Our community has a range of excellent volunteers that devote their time, day in and day out, to support our local area in a variety of roles and capacities," Mr Coure said. "Last year, local volunteers from the Meals on Wheels organisation and the Hurstville SES Unit received awards for their efforts. These are organisations I have worked closely with over the years and I am very proud of all the wonderful volunteers that donate their time to assist the community." Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services, Natasha Maclaren-Jones said, the awards are an important way to thank volunteers for their invaluable contributions to NSW. Volunteers can be nominated for one of eight categories, including: Young Volunteer of the Year Adult Volunteer of the Year Senior Volunteer of the Year Volunteer Team of the Year Club Volunteer of the Year Employee Volunteer of the Year Volunteer Leader of the Year Not-for-Profit Voluntary Governance Award Nominations close on the 17th June 2020 at 5pm. For more information, visit: https://www.volunteering.com.au/volunteer-awards/

Nominations open for NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards