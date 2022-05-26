latest-news, reconciliation week 2022, sutherland shire reconciliation

At the rising of the sun on Thursday morning at dawn, a symbolic moment marked a significant part of the nation's history. National Reconciliation Week glowed in Sutherland Shire, with Leader photographer John Veage capturing the essence of reflection at Kurnell. Sutherland Shire Reconciliation launched several events in the shire, to give First Nations people and the wider community the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships and understanding. The week is a time for Australians to learn about shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how everyone can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia. This year's theme is 'Be Brave. Make Change', and on National Sorry Day, May 26, residents gathered beachside at dawn to remember and acknowledge the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities. They faced the rising sun as a symbol of reverence and remembrance. May 27 and June 3 commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey, the successful 1967 referendum, and the High Court Mabo decision., May 27 and June 3 respectively. On May 27, 1967, Australia's most successful referendum saw more than 90 per cent of Australians vote to give the Australian Government power to make laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and recognise them in the census. On June 3, 1992, the Australian High Court delivered the Mabo decision, the culmination of Eddie Koiki Mabo's challenge to the legal fiction of 'terra nullius' (land belonging to no one) and leading to the legal recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the Traditional Owners and Custodians of lands. This decision paved the way for Native Title. There is a free barbecue picnic on Sunday, May 29, at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary Reserve next to the Woronora River. An art competition also launched for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander high school students attending shire schools.

