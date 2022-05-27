latest-news,

Bayside Council's first Reconciliation Action Plan, an important document produced in collaboration with Reconciliation Australia, has been signed off by the council. "It is wonderful to launch our new Reconciliation Action Plan on National Sorry Day, and as we head into National Reconciliation Week," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "I think this plan shows that Council is ready to tackle the challenges of reconciliation," she said. "Our diversity is our greatest strength, however we must always first, and foremost acknowledge our history began with our First Nations people. Thank you to everyone who contributed. "Council puts great importance in reaching out to First Nations people, ensuring their history is told truthfully and they have a position of prominence in our community. This plan will help drive our contribution to reconciliation." The Reconciliation Action Plan is a strategic document that supports Council's Community Strategic Plan, Bayside 2030. It includes practical actions to drive Council's contribution to reconciliation, internally and in the community. Council worked with NGNY to design the final version of the Reconciliation Action Plan that features the winning artwork from Council's First Nations art competition. NGNY is a 100 per cent Aboriginal owned and operated digital services agency. Council's Reconciliation Action Plan is available on Council's and Reconciliation Australia's websites.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/cd94ca18-73e9-419c-be7a-5dad3f34e342.png/r0_170_703_567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bayside's first Reconciliation Action Plan