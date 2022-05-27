community,

The Governor of NSW, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC officiated today at the 100th anniversary of the centenary of the dedication of Hurstville War Memorial in Hurstville CBD. A century ago, May 27, 1922, an estimated 10,000 people gathered at Forest Road, Hurstville to see the dedication of the War Memorial by the then Governor of NSW, Sir Walter Edward Davidson. The memorial commemorated its local citizens for the service and sacrifice of 173 servicemen who were killed-in-action during the First World War of 1914 to 1918. The memorial was paid for by community fundraising which began as early as 1915 with a series of benefit concerts, with funding recommencing in 1919 with the backing of Hurstville Municipal Council and the Propeller newspaper, a former free local paper for Hurstville and the surrounding district. Today's formal commemoration service was organised by the South Hurstville RSL Sub-Branch secretary Gordon Blair. The Governor placed the first wreath on the Memorial followed by local dignitaries, RSL representatives and descendents of some of the WWI servicemen listed on the memorial. The Vice-Regal Salute was given by the NSW Concert Band andn the Cataflaque Party was led by the Australian Federation Guard. Prayers were led by the Rev Peter Greenwood, Honorary Chaplain of the South Hurstville Sub-branch. The ceremony was accompanied by the Scottish Piper, Peter Moore and the St George Choir. Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "This is a remarkable part in the history of our unique area. I am grateful to honour those who gave their lives to the service of their country and mark the centenary of Hurstville War Memorial."

