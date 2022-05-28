community,

Recipients of Bayside Council's latest round of Community Grants attended a presentation function in the Rockdale Town Hall on Wednesday, 25 May. Bayside Council awarded $46,633.00 in Community Grants following the recommendations of the City Services Committee, and an independent Evaluation Panel. Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry thanked the recipients for the exceptional contribution they make to our local community. "You are the heart and soul of our community and provide services that make a real difference to the lives of so many of our residents," Councillor Curry said. "In many cases Council could not hope to provide the community service you do. "Which is why our Community Grants Program supports local community organisations and clubsto establish, extend or improve programs or services to the community." Council provides two types of Community Grants: Seeding Grants of up to $5000 and Small Grants of up to $2000. The next round of Community Grants is expected to open in August and details will be promote on Council's Website. The grant Rrcipients are: . Advance Diversity Services . Arncliffe Aroura Football Club . Botany District Music Association . Botany Family and Children's Centre . Holistic Wellbeing Club Inc. . Kogarah Waratah Football Club . Lever Street Community Garden . Morris Children's Fund Inc . Pagewood Senior Citizens . Police Citizens Youth Clubs NSW Ltd (PCYC Eastern Suburbs) . Ramsgate Rams Junior Australian Football Club . Rockdale City Raiders . Rockdale Ilinden Football Club (Juniors) Inc. . Rockdale Musical Society Incorporated . St George Historical Society Inc . St George Randwick Hockey Club Inc. . The Deli Women & Children's Centre . Wrap with Love Inc

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/fd1c17a9-d884-4d95-9906-f545f2ece428.png/r0_76_961_619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Recipients for Bayside Community Grants 2022