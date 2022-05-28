comment,

On behalf of the NSW Parliamentary Labor Party, I would like to congratulate Anthony Albanese and our federal colleagues on the election of a Labor Government. Albo is an unashamedly Labor man, who knows first-hand the true power of government in ensuring no one is left behind. After nine years of a Liberal National Government, Australians have expressed their desire for a proactive, responsible and compassionate government that has a vision for a fairer future. Labor understands and values the potential of government to improve the lives of Australians, and to take this nation in a new and positive direction. We acknowledge the contribution of Prime Minister Scott Morrison to public life during his time in office, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We look forward to working closely with the Albanese Labor Government to advocate for and advance the interests of the people of the great state of New South Wales. It is now important that we elect a Labor Government in NSW. The Perrottet Government's obsession with offshoring local jobs has decimated NSW manufacturing. Their obsession with privatisation has created a toll road monopoly, making Sydney the most tolled city on earth. Under the Perrottet Government, the cost of living has been rapidly increasing in New South Wales, inflation is at a record high right now, and real wages are down. The Government still insists on a wage cap for our hardworking teachers and nurses. I am focused on creating a positive plan for the future of this state. It is time for a Labor Government in NSW.

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Congratulations to Anthony Albanese - now it's time for a Labor Government in NSW