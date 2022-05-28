latest-news,

Bayside Council's first Public Art Policy has been designed to guide the acquisition, assessment, development, and management of public art from street sculptures to murals. "The annual Bayside Arts Festival has seen Council acquire some outstanding outdoor sculptures like our hippo and crab," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "This policy provides a framework for future acquisitions that will contribute to the character of Bayside's unique heritage. "I am pleased that is policy also encourages public art that celebrates Bayside's rich Aboriginal cultural heritage." As part of the policy Council will also consider the inclusion of permanent public artwork as part of future town centre renewal projects. Council will also investigate a Mural Art Program that will build on the public support received for more recent projects like the colourful wrap around mural featuring native fauna and flora that transformed the Mascot Memorial Park public toilets. Other recent murals include the Boulevarde carpark mural painted as part of the Streets Alive festival, and the shipping container mural installed on the little Grand Parade in response to an act of tree vandalism. The Public Art Policy can be viewed on Council's website: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/draft-public-art-policy

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/f28a136c-aa54-46b8-be72-2fd57322354a.jpg/r4_15_1100_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bayside Council launches Public Art Policy