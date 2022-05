latest-news,

Bayside Council's updated Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) provides a blueprint to ensure\ information, services, and facilities are accessible to people with disability. The plan outlines the actions that Bayside Council will take over the next four years to improve the way people with disability access services and participate in community life. All councils are required to develop a DIAP in accordance with the Disability Inclusion Act 2014. Bayside Council's DIAP provides a four-year roadmap to removing barriers and implementing inclusive principles, processes, systems, and practices. The DIAP focus on four key areas: . Building liveable communities . Improving systems and processes . Meaningful employment . Positive attitudes and behaviours Council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan can be viewed online: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/inclusion-action-plan-disability-2022-2026

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/3fee6a30-0e77-4f2b-a3c0-2a400e1d7027.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bayside's Disability Inclusion Action plan