SES warns of windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday

Windy, wintery conditions have been forecast for the majority of NSW on Monday and Tuesday. With already saturated ground, due of record-breaking rains, the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) are preparing for an increase of calls for assistance from the public. NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan warned the community of the dangers that these strong winds may bring. "Strong Winds can result in trees falling, particularly within locations that have experienced a lot of rainfall recently," she said. "Our volunteers are trained and ready to assist the community, but we are urging the community to be prepared by taking some time this weekend to work in their garden. Take the time to trim trees, clean out gutters and tie down loose items," she said. The NSW community have shown continued resilience throughout the weather we have experienced this year and are urged to take the usual precautions, like checking LiveTaffic, should next week's winds impact their daily activities. "Communities have been impacted by extreme weather conditions this year and we thank the community for their ongoing efforts to be prepared for storms and floods. For Monday and Tuesday, take your time travelling to work, school and study. Plan extra travel time, take your time and be mindful of the conditions," Assistant Commissioner Hogan added. To find our more on what can be done to prepare for adverse weather, visit: https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/storm-resources/before-a-storm/prepare-your-home/ To keep up to date on the latest traffic conditions, visit: https://www.livetraffic.com/ For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/9f15d7fc-0286-4a59-a87d-554a8dc4868e.jpg/r1_41_797_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg