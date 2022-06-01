From flying high in the sky to creating her first children's book, this Sans Souci mother-of-one hopes her new book will lift children's self-awareness after a challenging pandemic period.
Mrs Marshall has self-published 'I Am...A Book About Me!', a colourful and engaging book that focuses on positivity.
The book aims to encourage children to discuss their feelings and emotions, and provide a sense of empowerment, through affirmations such as 'you are loved,' or 'you always try your best'.
With the illustrations made by children, the book was born from a desire to lift spirits when needed, and to provide a simple message.
"It's back to basics. I don't write 'I am beautiful or pretty', but rather 'I am brave, strong, smart and kind'. I'm trying to turn to around from appearance," Mrs Marshall said.
Being positive is something the former flight attendant also experienced after some personal struggles with IVF. She also noticed her son, Stirling, age two, had regressed socially during COVID-19 restrictions.
"I had two years off on maternity leave then in the middle of COVID-19 I wasn't working so I found myself sitting at home," Mrs Marshall said.
"My son was missing out on daycare, playdates and rhyme time, and I noticed the changes. I used to say affirmations to him at bedtime. It brought him joy. It also encourages communication between parents or carers, and for children to have self-awareness."
