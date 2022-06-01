St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Author Kate Marshall launches first children's book 'I Am...A Book About Me!'

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 1 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Identity awareness: Sans Souci self-published author and mum, Kate Marshall, with her son Stirling, age two, wrote a book to help boost children's self-awareness. Picture: Chris Lane

From flying high in the sky to creating her first children's book, this Sans Souci mother-of-one hopes her new book will lift children's self-awareness after a challenging pandemic period.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.