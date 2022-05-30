The Leader has a new look and feel for our online readers

featured,

Your Leader is switching on a new-look website. From Tuesday, May 31, visitors to the Leader website will enjoy a sleek and uncluttered layout and design for their favourite reading as well as new streamlined functions that make it easier for you to find the latest news and share your top stories with your friends. For the first time, new visitors to theleader.com.au .com.au will be invited to register for access. Our new-look website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that the local news and sport coverage that you trust is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. Readers will find it even easier to access our popular interactive puzzles and the digital replica of each edition of the Leader newspaper. The Today's Paper function allows users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. The refreshed website design draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users across the ACM network who have tested its features over the past few months. ACM - the owner of this masthead - is Australia's largest publisher of regional news, with a network of 140 local newspapers and websites stretching into every state and territory and reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/f339415b-53c3-4c53-afef-02624a215496.png/r8_76_2829_1670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Leader a new look and feel for our online readers