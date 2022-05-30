Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival is set to go off

latest-news,

The Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival is set to return for four big days starting on Thursday, June 2. More than 100 free gigs will be played, along with a number of special ticketed events, across 12 stages. Not only that, but there will be a record fair, a film festivals, plenty of food and retail stalls. Of course it is the music that will draw the masses and this year's bill exceeds expectation, featuring the likes of Jeff Martin (The Tea Party), Emma Pask, Ray Beadle, Leanne Paris, The Foreday Riders and Lloyd Spiegel. A literal who's who of jazz, blues and roots, the festival will also include performances from The Strides, Pacey, King And Doley, Katie Brianna, The Detonators and Murray Cook's Soul Movers. There will be live music throughout the day (from 10am to 5pm) at Dunningham Park, Cronulla Park and Munro Park, and there will be more live action at the Mall, along with great food and shopping. Then there's the formal venues taking part, which include Cronulla RSL, The Brass Monkey, Zinc Bar and Croydon Lane. They'll be taking the good vibes into the night. OG Red Wiggle, Murray Cook and his musical partner, Lizzie Mack, can't wait to take to the stage for this year's event. "Murray Cook's Soul Movers are super excited to bring their tasty brand of 1960s style, funky soul, groovy pop and retro rock to finish off this year's fabulous Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival," he said. "Grab your besties and let's all get back to doing what we love the best - live music and dancing." A family event, there will be plenty of activities for the kids, including the return of Amber Lawrence's Kids Gone Country. Vinyl lovers also have good reason to get along to the event, with a record fair promising plenty of cool finds. Attorney General Mark Speakman is right behind the event. "I'm delighted to have secured NSW Government support for the festival, which brings visitors from all over NSW to Cronulla in a welcome boost for local businesses and artists following the challenges of COVID-19," he said. "The inaugural festival was very popular with locals from the Shire last year and they can again look forward to enjoying great entertainment and food close to home." For a full program of events visit cronullajazzandbluesfestival.com.

Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival is set to go off