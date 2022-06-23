St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Eastern end of Heathcote Road closed again all weekend starting at 8pm Friday

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 9:20pm
A detour that is suitable for freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long will be in place via Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass.

The eastern end of Heathcote Road will be closed again this weekend, starting at 8pm tonight (Friday June 24), for work on the new bridge over the Woronora River.

