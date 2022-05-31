St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

DA lodged for nine-storey Sammut Group development opposite Cronulla beach

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A development application (DA) has been lodged for the proposed new nine-storey Sammut Group development opposite Cronulla beach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.